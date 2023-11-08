Kevin Feige responded to the rumors that MCU characters like Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow are returning.

“We'll have to see”

The story suggested that both Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson's returns to the MCU were discussed. Bear in mind, both Tony Stark/Iron Man and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Marvels premiere, Feige shot down those rumors. “We did not discuss that,” he said.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

He did say, however, that Marvel is still doing a project with Johansson. It seems unlikely that it's a Black Widow-centric project, and it's more likely that Johansson will serve on the creative side. “I love Robert, he's a part of the family, but in terms of returning, we'll have to see,” Feige said.

That doesn't sound like Kevin Feige and Co. are planning on reassembling their OG Avengers squad. Even if they did, it's unlikely they would spoil such a surprise in a red carpet interview.

Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson were two of the pillars of the MCU. Downey's Iron Man (2008) kick off the entire franchise, while Johansson joined in the sequel. They would go on to lead all four Avengers films and appear in countless other films.

In Endgame, they both met their match and their characters died. Since then, both Downey and Johansson have gone on to bigger and brighter things. The former just starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, whilst the latter has given Oscar-worthy performances in the likes of Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and Asteroid City. Johansson did return for the Black Widow prequel film, which bounced around thanks to the pandemic before ultimately being released in 2021.