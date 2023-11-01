Avengers: Endgame brought the end of the road for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain America (Chris Evans). But it appears Disney and Marvel could be bringing the MCU band back together.

The band is back together

A new exposé from Variety details the behind-the-scenes state of the MCU. It appears they are desperate for a splash after some lukewarm receptions to recent films and TV series. This includes bringing back the OG group for another Avengers film.

Sources told Variety that Downey and Johansson's Iron Man and Black Widow, who were both killed off in Endgame, would be included. However, Variety adds that nothing is concrete, as bringing them back would cost them a pretty penny.

Endgame seemingly served as a bookend for the OG Avengers. Captain America got to go back and live the life with Peggy Carter he never got, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is still kicking, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is still going on adventures. But actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson are booked and busy with non-MCU projects.

Plus, wouldn't bringing them back hurt the stakes of the MCU? It's easy enough to explain their returns — the multiverse is an easy out — but what would justify them? Save for a small cameo, it's hard to imagine them coming back and it not feeling like a band relying on their old hits during a concert. Not even five years has passed since Endgame, so there hasn't even been any time to let the deaths marinade. But we will see what Kevin Feige and Co. cook up if they go down this route.