Kevin Hart may have a star-studded group chat. Perhaps that's not shocking given his celebrity status, but the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, and Mark Wahlberg headline this group.

A star-studded group chat

Talking to People at the premiere of his new Netflix film, Lift, Hart revealed this group chat.

“Yup! Dwayne, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Jackie Chan. All the biggest guys,” Hart jokingly told the outlet. “You know, we just talk about action stuff.

“It's a real secret chat, I shouldn't be talking to you about this chat,” he continued. “I could get in a lot of trouble from the other action guys.”

The likes of Johnson, Wahlberg, Cruise, Ford, Li, and Chan are all legends of the action genre. Heck, Ford played Indiana Jones for decades.

Lift is a new Netflix action film. A thief is convinced by his ex-girlfriend to pull off a heist during a flight from London to Zurich. Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Úrsala Corberó star in the film.

Kevin Hart is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his roles in Ride Along, The Secret Life of Pets series, and the Jumanji series.

Some of his other credits include Undeclared, Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, and Soul Plane.

He is a frequent collaborator of Dwayne Johnson. Hart stars in the Jumanji series with him and also voiced a character in DC League of Super-Pets with him. He also starred with Wahlberg, who's in this supposed group chat, in Me Time.