Shannon Sharpe recently announced that he will be joining Stephen A Smith on ESPN's First Take, firmly closing the chapter on his career on FS1's Undisputed. Nevertheless, Skip Bayless and the Undisputed team wasted no time in retaliation, as it is official that Keyshawn Johnson will be joining the show after reaching an $18 million settlement with ESPN to be released from his contract, reports the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

“Keyshawn Johnson will be Skip Bayless’ new full-time partner on FS1's ‘Undisputed' after Johnson reached agreement on a settlement of his $18 million contract with ESPN, The Post has learned. Johnson is expected to start on Monday.”

It will be very interesting to see how Johnson fares in replacing Sharpe, as there is no doubt that Sharpe is quite the personality and his partnership with Smith will now be must-watch television on ESPN. In order for the new Undisputed team to keep up with First Take, Johnson might have to become a little more animated of a TV personality than he has previously shown to be. Regardless of how he fares, at least Johnson isn't leaving any money on the table.

“Between the buyout with ESPN and the new deal with FS1, Johnson will make the same amount [of money] and will retain his audio rights, meaning he could still do radio or a podcast elsewhere, according to sources.”

Tune in next Monday to see Keyshawn Johnson officially start on Undisputed opposite long-time FS1 personality Skip Bayless. After the Shannon Sharpe era, Johnson will be a whole new dynamic for Fs1's top sports talk show.