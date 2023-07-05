It's hard to resist a red, white and blue-themed patriotic baby pic post on the 4th of July. Proud mom Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a cute pic of her 11 month old baby Tatum eating from a fruit platter designed to look like the American flag in honor of the holiday.

Tatum's face is hidden by a white sun hat, but he's seen holding a piece of watermelon and with a rogue strawberry on the floor in front of him (no word on whether the five second rule is still in effect). He's also wearing red swim trunks to complete the 4th of July look. The beautiful American flag-themed fruit platter appears to feature a mix of watermelon, raspberries and strawberries as the red stripes, whipped cream as the white stripes, blueberries as the background for the stars, and either white chocolate or bananas as the stars themselves.

Tatum is the baby Khloe Kardashian shares with her ex Tristan Thompson. They are also the parents to 5 year old daughter, True.

Fellow Kardashian Kylie Jenner was also in the news recently for her decision to change the name of the baby she shares with Travis Scott to Aire Webster (formerly the baby's name had been Wolf Jacques Webster). The name Aire means “Lion of God.”

But don't feel bad if you didn't make a large American flag themed fruit platter for your baby this weekend like Khloe Kardashian, or change your baby's name like Kylie Jenner — the only thing you're guilty of is not being able to keep up with the Kardashians.