Kylie Jenner's son has been officially renamed to Aire Webster. Aire was born Wolf Jacques to Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 32 on Feb. 2, 2022. But according to documents obtained by People, Jenner officially made the name change, 16 months after his birth.

Kylie Jenner and Scott initially named their second child Wolf Jacques — their first child being Stormi, 5. However, the name was short-lived, as Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her second child “isn't Wolf anymore.” “We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner wrote, but didn't clarify if her son would be keeping the middle name Jacques.

But The Kardashians star revealed her sons new name for the first time in January on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her son, she wrote in the caption: “AIRE,” meaning “Lion of God.”

Although, some people wondered how to pronounce his name. Jenner responded in a video with the answer to the question: “Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?” Jenner responded, “AIR.” But now, Aire is legally his name.

It's clear Kylie Jenner loves her son. In May, she posted a TikTok video of her son next to a series of hearts. The two of them were seen walking through an archway into a flowery garden. Jenner then reaches out to her little boy and he sweetly places his hand in hers in an adorable moment. The post came after a Mother's Day one where she shared never before seen photos of Stormi and Aire.