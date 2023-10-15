It looks like director Matthew Vaughn is far from done with the Kingsman as he's provided a new, if short, update on that status of the franchise's next film.

Vaughn spoke about several of his upcoming projects during a panel at the 2023 New York City Comic Con, including his next theatrical release Argylle along with a planned Kick-Ass reboot. When the conversation shifted to Kingsman 3, tentatively subtitled The Blue Blood, is finally moving forward according to the director and will begin filming in 2024. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are slated to return as Eggsy and Harry Hart, respectively, as well.

Matthew Vaughn confirms ‘KINGSMAN 3’ is still happening. pic.twitter.com/Lfxc05Xrng — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2023

It hasn't been the easiest road for the Kingsman franchise in recent years, though, due in part to the mixed results of the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the 2021 prequel The King's Man.

Golden Circle managed to have success at the box office, bringing in over $400 million against a budget of roughly $100 million. However, the sequel was met with more mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, unlike the first which was met with largely positive feedback from both. The King's Man didn't fare much better, also being met with mixed reviews while disappointing at the box office with around $126 million against a budget of roughly $100 million.

Real world circumstances played a part in delaying The Blue Blood, as well, between the Covid-19 pandemic and the more recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes shutting down film and TV production.

Despite these delays, it appears there still a desire to see where another sequel takes Eggsy and Harry Hart. It can also be argued Taron Egerton's own rise in stardom has contributed to this, as the actor has landed several successful, high-profile films since making his big screen debut including Rocketman, Eddie the Eagle, and Tetris.