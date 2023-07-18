Lil Baby's tour plans have hit another bump as The Kid LAROI has unexpectedly dropped out as the opening act for his It's Only Us Tour. The Australian rapper/singer decided to leave the tour without providing any specific reasons, according to HipHopDX. As a result, supporting acts such as GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho remain on the bill.

The news of The Kid LAROI's departure comes shortly after Lil Baby canceled several upcoming tour dates, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated. Shows in Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Pittsburgh were axed, despite fans reportedly spending $200 on tickets for those performances. Ticketmaster has removed the canceled shows from its website, and a notice states that refunds will be provided once funds are received from the event organizer, which typically takes around 30 days.

Analyzing ticket sales charts on Ticketmaster.com reveals varying levels of demand for different tour dates. Venues for previously scheduled shows, such as Memphis and Seattle, appear to be less than half-sold, while Los Angeles stands out with a majority of seats already filled, excluding resale tickets.

Lil Baby's popularity has soared over the past few years, with his album “My Turn” becoming a massive success in the midst of the pandemic. Spending five weeks at No. 1, the album achieved quadruple platinum certification and was the most consumed album of 2020.

Despite the challenges faced by Lil Baby's tour, fans remain eager to experience his performances. The departure of The Kid LAROI as the summer opener raises questions about the dynamics and logistics of the tour. As the situation unfolds, fans and concertgoers await further updates regarding the tour lineup and any additional changes that may occur.