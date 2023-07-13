Lil Baby has made his choice for the greatest woman rapper of all time, and it's none other than Nicki Minaj. The Atlanta rapper praised the Queen of rap in a new interview, where he and his protégé Rylo Rodriguez shared their opinions on various topics, Complex shares.

Lil Baby crowns Nicki Minaj as the greatest female rapper of ALL TIME 🐐👑 #GOATTalk pic.twitter.com/EaRTOvkeom — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 12, 2023

In the segment called Goat Talk, Lil Baby and Rylo were asked to name their GOAT female rapper, among other categories. Lil Baby hesitated for a moment before picking Nicki Minaj, who he said has done a lot for the rap game and opened doors for other women rappers.

Lil Baby also acknowledged the current wave of female rappers who are dominating the charts and the culture, such as Cardi B, Ice Spice, and many more. He said there are so many women rappers who are “crazy” and “running the game right now.”

Lil Baby's admiration for Nicki Minaj is not surprising, considering they have worked together on a song before. The two teamed up for “Do We Have A Problem?” which appeared on Nicki's first greatest hits album, Queen Radio: Volume 1, which dropped in August 2022.

Nicki Minaj is also gearing up for her highly anticipated comeback this year, with her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The album is a sequel to her debut album, Pink Friday, which was released in 2010 and catapulted her to superstardom.

Nicki recently announced that the album has been delayed from its original release date of October 20 to November 17, due to some last-minute changes. She also teased that the album will feature some “legendary” collaborations and some “unexpected” surprises.