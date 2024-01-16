Kieran Culkin bargained with his wife before his Emmy win for his performance in Succession.

Hot off of his win at the Primetime Emmy Awards last night, Kieran Culkin revealed his win may lead to more kids.

An award-winning bargain

Talking to the press after the Emmys, Culkin revealed a deal he made with his wife (via People). Earlier in the night during his acceptance speech, Culkin pleaded with his wife for more kids.

“I've been asking for a while,” Culkin revealed.

“Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy,'” Culkin said. “I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?' And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.'”

He continued, “So I told her, and then it all came back to her. So then she spent the whole week being nervous.”

At the Emmys, Culkin took home the Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in Succession. On the show, he plays Roman Roy and was a mainstay on the HBO hit from 2018 until 2023.

Succession follows the Roy family as all of the kids attempt to reach the head of the table of the Waystar company. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen starred in the series. In 2023, the series wrapped up with its fourth and final season. It aired from March 26, 2023, until May 28, 2023.

Kieran Culkin first gained notoriety for his roles in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He would go on to star in The Mighty, The Cider House Rules, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In 2023, Culkin reprised his Scott Pilgrim role in the Netflix series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.