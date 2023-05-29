Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Here is all of the information you need to know about Killer Frequency, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Killer Frequency Release Date: June 1, 2023

Killer Frequency is coming out on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Quest, and the Nintendo Switch on June 1, 2023. It is developed and published by Team17.

Gameplay

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Killer Frequency is a comedic horror adventure game. Players take control of a radio host as they take on the late night shift. In this game, players will have to make tough decisions and solve puzzles to help their friends survive the night, as they try to survive the horrors of a stalking figure that wanders the night. All of this within a single radio station that spans over a square kilometer, with an ’80s aesthetic and soundtrack that will bring players back to decades past.

Story

In Killer Frequency, the player is a radio host. However, a slasher killer is on the loose, and the player character is the only one who can prevent the deaths of potential victims, as they gather clues and put together puzzles while answering riddles. Potential victims call your show to ask for help, and you, the radio host, will have to help them with whatever tools and clues you could find in the radio station.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.