Here is all of the information you need to know about Killer Frequency, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.
Killer Frequency Release Date: June 1, 2023
Killer Frequency is coming out on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Quest, and the Nintendo Switch on June 1, 2023. It is developed and published by Team17.
Gameplay
Killer Frequency is a comedic horror adventure game. Players take control of a radio host as they take on the late night shift. In this game, players will have to make tough decisions and solve puzzles to help their friends survive the night, as they try to survive the horrors of a stalking figure that wanders the night. All of this within a single radio station that spans over a square kilometer, with an ’80s aesthetic and soundtrack that will bring players back to decades past.
Story
In Killer Frequency, the player is a radio host. However, a slasher killer is on the loose, and the player character is the only one who can prevent the deaths of potential victims, as they gather clues and put together puzzles while answering riddles. Potential victims call your show to ask for help, and you, the radio host, will have to help them with whatever tools and clues you could find in the radio station.
