Kim Kardashian continues to expand her SKIMS brand by bringing in superstar athletes, and her latest addition is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. As the NBA season approaches, Mitchell steps into the spotlight, showcasing SKIMS’ new lineup of Cotton and Stretch underwear in a campaign photographed by Hugh Wilson. This collaboration marks SKIMS' second year as an official partner of the NBA, and the timing couldn't be better as fans gear up for the 2024-2025 season, TMZ reports.

The campaign features a variety of SKIMS products, with a focus on the Cotton 5” Boxer Brief and the Cotton Stretch 5” Boxer Brief, available in stylish shades like Kyanite, Light Heather Grey, and Cocoa. Mitchell's playful yet confident locker room-themed photos showcase his personality while highlighting the brand's focus on comfort and style. In an interview with Complex, Mitchell shared insights on why partnering with SKIMS is a significant milestone for him, both personally and professionally.

Mitchell's Experience with SKIMS and Personal Style

When discussing his favorite SKIMS product, Mitchell expressed a clear preference for the Stretch 5” Boxer Briefs in Cocoa. He praised their combination of softness and durability, stating, “They are soft and comfortable but durable for my active lifestyle.” The modern elastic waistband provides the flexibility he needs both on and off the court, allowing him to perform at his best while looking stylish. Mitchell remarked, “Being able to partner with such an innovative company that has reinvigorated the underwear category especially for men is pretty special.”

In addition to comfort, Mitchell emphasized the importance of personal style as he has matured in the league. Early in his career, he prioritized comfort over aesthetics, but now he appreciates the blend of both. “You can have both fashion and comfort,” he said, asserting that personal style communicates one’s identity without needing words. He acknowledges his stylist, Ashley North, for helping him refine his looks.

Mitchell believes that getting dressed, even for a road trip in comfortable attire, contributes to a positive mindset. He stated, “Putting on SKIMS starts the road trip off right,” suggesting that feeling good in what he wears allows him to focus on performing at a high level. As Donovan Mitchell prepares for another exciting NBA season, this collaboration with SKIMS not only showcases his evolving style but also highlights the brand’s commitment to comfort and innovation in men's fashion.