Kim Kardashian got real about how she doesn't let her children read about their father Kanye West's antics online, especially their oldest daughter North West who is nine years old. Throughout his career, Kanye has had many controversial moments. On ‘The Kardashians' Kim spoke about the infamous Taylor Swift incident at the 2009 VMAs where Kanye snatched the mic from Swift while she was accepting the Best Video by a Female Artist to voice support for Beyoncé.

“I don't want to be a part of this narrative,” Kardashian explained per Yahoo! Entertainment.

“When is this ever going to end? It never will and I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life,” Kardashian cried as she told her mother Kris Jenner that she is “so overwhelmed” by Kanye's antics.

“You can't control somebody else, you know, he's doing this to himself,” Jenner shared.

“But it affects my kids,” Kim interjected.

“Of course it does, that's the tragic part of the whole story,” Jenner said.

Jenner added that she feels bad for Kim and that she can't imagine “trying to explain this” to 9-year-old North West. “North, who I'm sure is hearing something and maybe she won't say it,” Jenner suggested. “That's what breaks my heart.”

“She actually doesn't know and that's what's so crazy,” Kardashian replied.

“Really?” Jenner asked.

“When stuff is said, it's a chain to my whole household, ‘No TV, only Apple TV,'” Kim explained. She added that she doesn't want to take the risk that her four children that she shares with West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 see anything about their father on the news.

“I have to figure out a way to, like, protect and so they still haven't seen anything,” Kardashian continued, adding that she goes “into crisis mode.”

“I am the one being accused for so many things, and blamed for so many things and it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react,” Kim said in her confessional. “I really do believe in my soul that one day my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace. I will try my hardest to keep it together at all times.”

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' premiere at 12 a.m. ET every Thursday on Hulu.