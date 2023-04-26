It might sound like the premise of a Reese Witherspoon rom-com but Kim Kardashian says she’s serious about pursuing a career in law and would even give up her reality TV empire to focus on being an attorney full-time.

She made the comments Tuesday during the Time100 Summit, where she was being interviewed by CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow (who was in the news herself this week after her co-host Don Lemon’s surprise ousting). Harlow asked Kardashian if she thought being an attorney would be her life’s most meaningful work ahead, and Kardashian responded “I hope so, I hope so. I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager — I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney’… so you can go help my siblings… so you can still have a job.”

Harlow followed up, wondering if Kim would ever really consider a life without the cameras. “Yeah, absolutely,” Kardashian quickly chimed in. “I think my friends and my family know we really do cherish a lot of our private times and… I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time.” Kardashian further explained that her journey thus far on the path to becoming a lawyer “just really opened up my eyes to so much.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To her credit, Kardashian has used her media pulpit to highlight legal issues she cares about, such as cases of unlawful imprisonment and lobbying efforts in Washington D.C. for other criminal justice reform measures. These efforts were also discussed in the Time100 Summit interview.

It seems the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, as Kim’s father was famous attorney Robert Kardashian who represented O.J. Simpson in Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.