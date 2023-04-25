Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins made lemonade out of Don Lemon‘s departure on Tuesday in their first broadcast of CNN This Morning since their controversial co-anchor’s firing.

The news was addressed right at the top of the broadcast, first with the show’s opening having a new Lemon-less logo logo, featuring just the names of Harlow and Collins. “As you may have heard,” Harlow then began, “CNN parted ways with Don Lemon.” She then proceeded to read the official statement on Lemon’s firing put out by CNN CEO Chris Licht.

The two anchors both shared some personal words on their experience with Lemon. “Don was a big part of the show over the last six months,” said Collins. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget.”

Harlow added: “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead. Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show. We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer, who gratefully welcomes us into your home each morning.”

As for the statement Don Lemon put out on Twitter yesterday in response to the firing, in which he said he was “stunned” by the news and wasn’t told directly by management, the network clapped back a bit on that. The network responded on Monday by saying “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.” That response from CNN was of course also posted on Twitter.

No word on whether CNN This Morning will continue with the two anchor team of Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, or look to add a third co-host to replace Don Lemon.