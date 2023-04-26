If you were looking for Kim Kardashian jokes during Pete Davidson’s upcoming Saturday Night Live gig, then you’ll be out of luck. According to an insider, the former SNL cast member will not be mentioning Kardashian.

The source revealed per Page Six that Davidson is expected to be “a good sport” and that he’s being “gentlemen” by not mentioning their high-profile relationship.

When the relationship ended last year, they reportedly agreed to just “drop everything” and “move on.”

“That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” says the source.

The two were romantically linked in 2021 and dated for nine months as they called it quits in August 2022. During their romance, they faced a lot of scrutiny and the biggest non-supporter of their relationship was Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

West repeatedly attacked the couple on social media. In one instance the Donda rapper posted a fake New York Times front page with a headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” “Skete” was the name that West dubbed for the comedian.

West also put his thoughts about the relationship in his music. For the song “EAZY” by Ye and The Game, the music video features a scene where the Chicago rapper is kidnapping and burying an animated version of the comedian.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side,” the source added.

Davidson opened up about how his relationships have been the center of attention on the show in the past and how its affected him.

“When your own show [pokes fun at you]. . . Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. . And you’re like, ‘I’m a f***ing loser, man,’” King of Staten Island star stated on John Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast.

Davidson will be hosting SNL on May 6.