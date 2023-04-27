To tease the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, Hulu released a trailer with everything we’ve missed out on since the second season’s finale. It featured a Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian showdown. Kourtney accused her sister of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.

With their turbulent history, and hinting at something amiss in Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, it wasn’t surprising when the trailer confirmed there was beef between the sisters. In the past, the sisters had gotten into a physical fight, and then at the wedding, Kourtney seemed completely disinterested in Kim. Now we know why, sorta.

“She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” said Kendall Jenner on behalf of Kourtney. Both of the Jenner sisters, however, saw both sides of the ordeal according to the trailer. However, it doesn’t seem like Kourtney and Kim Kardashian feel the same way. Kim even says she “couldn’t have been more mindful,” but her older sister is “livid.”

The rest of the trailer tells us a little bit about what’s happened since the previous season ended. Apparently Khloe Kardashian had or has melanoma on her face, scaring the entire family about the potentially deadly cancer. In other news, Kim wrapped up her divorce from Kanye West and shares a bit about what it’s been like with his narrative of the situation and feeling like she needed to be strong for her kids. Kris Jenner called it “a whirlwind of a year.”

The Kardashians season 3 releases May 25th on Hulu and Disney+.