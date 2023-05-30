Kim Kardashian’s kids’ parties are always legendary. However, behind the large inflatable bouncy houses and extravagant decorations, Kardashian also loves to give her children meaningful gifts each year. In a recent interview with the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKIMS founder, shared the memorable gift she gives her kids every birthday.

“Absolutely,” she responded when asked if being the best mom was the hardest job. “And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this,” Kardashian continued. “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

Kardashian has four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, Psalm, 3. She shares all her children with ex Kanye West.

In the same interview she spoke about how her children are her top priority which is why she has been taking things slow on the dating front.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kardashian explained. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

Kardashian was previously linked to Pete Davidson whom she dated for nine months before they broke up in August 2022.