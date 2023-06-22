Kim Kardashian revealed that she has a new crush amid her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The beauty mogul spoke about her interest in someone new in a conversation with Hailey Bieber on her “Who's In My Bathroom” YouTube series.

“I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true,” the Skims mogul said in a game of ‘Truth or Shot' about her celebrity crush. “I’m more into privacy these days.”

Kardashian dated Davidson for nine months after her divorce from Kanye West. West and Kardashian share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 5. She expressed her concern about entering the dating scene as she always keeps her kids in mind.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she said during a May appearance on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Hopefully, Kim will spill more details about her celeb crush on her Hulu reality show The Kardashians which airs Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET.