Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently spent time in Italy, but it appears their visit has stirred controversy, TMZ reports. The cause? Bianca's daring fashion choices.

During their Italian escapades, Bianca was frequently photographed in revealing outfits, including sheer, tight-fitting bodysuits that left little to the imagination. These bold fashion choices didn't sit well with some residents of Italy, who expressed their displeasure on social media.

The Daily Mail even reported an instance where Bianca Censori had to use a black bag to cover her nipples as a response to public outrage. Think about the children over there, Bianca.

Calls for Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori to be fined by Italian cops https://t.co/oSsFHApg4K — Novelas Updates (@novelasupdates) August 22, 2023

The backlash is somewhat surprising, considering Europe is usually more tolerant of sexual expression compared to the United States. It's unclear whether this reaction is due to her association with the controversial Kanye West or other factors.

On social media, some Italians criticized Bianca's choice of attire, describing it as disrespectful to the country's traditions. One user commented, “This is disgraceful in Italy of all places. It isn't beauty. It isn't sexy. No clue.”

Despite the controversy surrounding their visit, Kanye West and Bianca Censori also showed a different side during their time in Italy. The couple displayed their affection during a dinner in Florence, where they joined friends for an enjoyable evening. Reports suggest that the pair married earlier this year.

The debate over Bianca's fashion choices in Italy adds another layer to the ongoing saga of Kanye West's personal and public life.