Alexander Volkanovski had another decisive victory at UFC 290 to retain his featherweight championship, with a TKO on challenger Yair Rodriguez.

With a fighter nickname like Alexander “The Great,” there is no secret where Volkanovski's confidence comes from.

“I'm the king of this division,” Volkanovski said in his postfight interview in the Octagon. “No one is ever stopping me.”

Volkanovski improves to 26-2 overall in his UFC career, and has enjoyed continued dominance since 2016. UFC president Dana White has been impressed by Volk's tenure in the league, and made his feelings clear to reporters after the match, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

“The guy has proven himself so many times,” White said. “A lot of people think he won the Islam fight. Whatever he wants to do, we'll probably roll with it.”

White was referring to the controversial February fight, where Volkanovski lost a close decision to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Many felt that Volk was victorious in that fight and was robbed via the decision, and the UFC will give him preference on his next fight given his championship pedigree and success.

Volkanovski was a -390 favorite in his match against Rodriguez, and performed how a self-declared king should, with a decisive third round TKO after inflicting excessive damage on his opponent.

It remains to be seen what his next fight will be, but there is rampant speculation that Volk will be looking for another crack at Islam Makhachev for revenge. He had to gain weight and move from the featherweight to the lightweight division to take on the much larger Makhachev, but was competitive to the last second and will likely request another chance.