UFC 290 featured a handful of incredible fights, but the match of the night took place between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. With the UFC featherweight title on the line, Volkanovski ended up dispatching Rodriguez four minutes and 19 seconds into the third round of the match to retain the belt, and his performance drew some high praise from UFC president Dana White.

Volkanovski was in control throughout the match, and in the end, it wasn't a surprise to see him come out on top against Rodriguez. After the match, it was clear White was impressed with what he saw from Volkanovski, labeling the Australian superstar an “absolute freak” as he continues his recent run of success.

“The guy is an absolute freak. He's incredibly talented. I think Volkanovski came up with an incredible game plan and implemented it perfectly. The guy has proven himself so many times. A lot of people think he won the Islam fight. Whatever he wants to do, we'll probably roll with it.” – Dana White, ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Volkanovski was coming off a tough loss against Islam Makhachev earlier this year at UFC 284, but he responded in decisive fashion here against Rodriguez to reclaim the featherweight title. Fans everywhere were anxious to see how Volkanovski would respond, and even White was gushing over his response in this match.

With the win, Volkanovski has pushed his record to 26-2-0, and remains one of the most fearsome fighters in the sport. It will be interesting to see what his next move is, but for the time being, he will likely look to enjoy this big victory over Rodriguez before mapping out his next fight.