Alexander Volkanovski could find himself facing Islam Makhachev again this year.

Volkanovski earned another defense of his featherweight title following a dominant victory over Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 headliner last night in Las Vegas.

After taking Rodriguez down the first two rounds — and notably opening cuts on with some elbows in the second stanza — Volkanovski decided to stand with the dynamic Mexican striker the next two rounds.

Although most would find that to be extremely risky and Volkanovski did absorb some big shots, he was never in major trouble as he proceeded to hurt Rodriguez with a big right hook.

The Aussie eventually took Rodriguez down again and landed ground and pound before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

After further cementing his place as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, the question is, who should Volkanovski fight next?

Ilia Topuria seems all but likely to be next at featherweight and the two even faced off following the fight.

However, another enticing option is a rematch with lightweight champion Makhachev — especially with Charles Oliveira recently revealing he'd be unlikely to compete in the next few months.

UFC president Dana White is all for it if that's what Volkanovski wants next.

“The guy has proven himself so many times,” White said (via ESPN). “A lot of people think he won the Islam fight. Whatever he wants to do, we'll probably roll with it.”

Volkanovski is also more than open to the idea with Makhachev likely to headline UFC 294 which takes place October in Abu Dhabi. That's even with the fact that he revealed he needs surgery on his arm.

“These people want extra time, and I'm telling you I need surgery and I'll probably turn up there in October,” Volkanovski said.

Volkanovski challenged Makhachev for his lightweight title at UFC 284 back in February. Despite going in as a big underdog, Volkanovski tested Makhachev to his limits with many believing he did enough to win.

However, the Dagestan native just about edged the contest with a razor-thin unanimous decision victory.