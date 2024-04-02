According to a royal expert, King Charles III has some regret in raising Prince Harry. Ingrid Seward, the author of My Mother and I, opened up about her thoughts on how the king feels about the childhood of Harry and how he was with him.
“I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [Prince] William,” Seward told Fox News Digital.
“Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days,” Seward said of the prince's late mother Princess Diana. “You let children just get on with things. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries.”
She added: “Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many.”
How Is Prince Harry's Relationship With King Charles III Now?
Seward said that, “Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close” when Harry was young but the public has seen their relationship unfold in the past couple of years. However, ever since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Harry as least been able to speak to his father.
When Harry went back to Canada for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations, he broke his silence about his father's health.
“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
He reiterated the sentiment when he spoke to Good Morning America last month.
“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry said. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”
While his relationship with his father seems to be at least on speaking terms, his relationship with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton does not seem to be the same.
Princess Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer last month and his wife Meghan Markle found out with the rest of the world, according to a royal historian per TIME.
“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news,” royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication. “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”