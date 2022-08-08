The Sacramento Kings are looking to turn things around after another season of missing the playoffs. Sacramento has gone all in to build a roster that can compete for a spot in the playoffs.

The Western Conference is going to be highly competitive as almost every team will be making a playoff push. They are led by star duo De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with good surrounding pieces. The Kings drafted Keegan Murray with the 4th overall pick, who seems NBA ready. Murray shined in Summer League and is prepared to slot into the starting lineup.

In free agency, they added guard Malik Monk, who is coming off a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. They added other depth pieces, including the trade for guard Kevin Huerter.

The Kings have a well-built roster and should compete with the other playoff-hopeful teams in the West.

With that said, here are three way too early bold Sacramento predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Kings 2022-23 Predictions

3. De’Aaron Fox has career year

De’Aaron Fox is a talented young point guard that is a good scorer and solid playmaker. Fox averaged 23.2 points per game, along with 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from downtown. Fox is great at getting downhill and attacking the basket. His slashing ability forces defenses to collapse in the middle freeing up shooters.

His best season came in the 2020-21 campaign, and it won’t be easy to top it. However, he has the most talent around in his entire career, which should take the pressure off him to create everything.

Although it’s not a big sample size, Fox thrived in the games he played with his new costar, Domantas Sabonis. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 50.5 percent and 31.9 percent from three.

With better talent around him, Fox should play at an all-time high.

2. Keegan Murray wins Rookie of the Year

Murray is one of the most promising rookies in the class and will ball out. He is a 3&D forward that will fit seamlessly with the Kings and around their star duo of Fox and Sabonis.

In college, Murray shined in his sophomore season. He averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, along with shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc. Murray contributed on the defensive end as well, with 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals. His play on both ends of the floor will separate him from many other rookies in the class.

There is a ton of competition for this award, with Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr. However, it was similar last season when Scottie Barnes won the award over Cade Cunningham Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley.

Murray has a great shot at taking home the Rookie of the Year award.

1. Kings make the Play-In Tournament

While Sacramento may not be expected to make the playoffs, the fact is they have the talent to get it done. They also have a new head coach Mike Brown, who was a successful assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

The change in culture and a much-improved roster will help them take their play to the next level. The Kings haven’t made it to the playoffs in 16 seasons, and it will be a fight to get back. However, they will be competitive enough to earn their spot in the play-in tournament.