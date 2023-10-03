Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is one of the top young players in the NBA. Last season, Fox created a phenomenon across the NBA as he led the Kings to surprising playoff victories that resulted in the team “lighting the beam” at ARCO Arena.

Recently head coach Mike Brown revealed his championship aspirations for the team that will surprise many fans. Brown's team has at least two burning questions to resolve heading into training camp.

Star players like Fox are being asked about their interest in the 2024 Olympics. The former Kentucky Wildcats guard shared a surprising response when asked about the world-famous event.

“I’m trying to think of a nice way to put this, right now in this very moment, I really don’t care what’s going on with Team USA.” Kings star De’Aaron Fox is not interested in going to Paris for the Olympics next year 🙅‍♂️ (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/kNVGkvVKwJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

With a talented Kings roster coming back next season, it's no surprise that Fox isn't thinking about a gold medal. The Kings return a talented core including Damontas Sabonis at the center position, Fox and Malik Monk at the guard spots, and Kevin Huerter at the small forward position.

For Sacramento to ascend to bigger and better things, Fox and Monk's development loom large. Keegan Murray, the former Iowa Hawkeyes forward, showcased his growing all-around game last season in the regular season and playoffs, giving Brown and his team hope for greater success.

“Good! We don't want him on Team USA. I'm sure Team China will take him,” one fan said in the comments section. “That's fine, you wouldn't make the roster regardless,” another fan said.

Still another posted a picture of Fox with a similar, NSFW quote on his feelings surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings open their preseason against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA Canada series exhibition this Sunday, October 8.