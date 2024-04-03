The Sacramento Kings are across the country to take on the New York Knicks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Kings are 44-31 this season and they have won their last two games. Sacramento lost to the Knicks in mid-March, though. In that game, the Kings managed to score just 91 points. Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk combined to score 59 of those points. Sabonis added 14 rebounds to give himself a double-double, as well. As a team, the Kings made just 30 field goals, which gave them a 35.3 shooting percentage. For the game Thursday night, the Kings will not have Monk as he sprained his MCL.
The Knicks are 44-31 this season, but they have lost their last three games. In their win over the Kings earlier this season, they scored just 98 points. Jalen Brunson scored almost half of those points as he dropped 42 while Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points. The Knicks shot 43.0 percent from the field in the win, and they made 13 of their 16 free throws. The Knicks are still without Julius Randle, but OG Anunoby could return to the court for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Kings-Knicks Odds
Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +136
New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 215.5 (-110)
Under: 215.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings did not play well offensively in their first game against the Knicks, but that is not a trend that will continue. Sacramento scores 117.1 points per game this season, which is ninth-best in the NBA. In fact, the Kings have scored less than 110 points just 23 of their 75 games this season. Sacramento is a team that will score the basketball, so do not expect another game of under 100 points in this one. If they score, they win.
The Kings were able to hold the Knicks to 98 points in their loss earlier this season. That is usually good enough to help a team win. The Knicks score the 10th-fewest points per game this season, so them scoring less than 100 is not as much of a surprise. I would not expect that to happen again, but the Kings' defense should look a lot better in this game. If they can keep the Knicks in check, and shut down Brunson, they will win this game.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks have played good defense all season, and they held the Kings to their second-lowest point total this season. New York is allowing just 107.9 points per game, which is the second-lowest in all of the NBA. The Knicks keeping the Kings to a lower point total is not a shock. I would expect it to happen again in this game.
When the Kings score under 110 points, they are 6-17. As mentioned, it does not happen often, but the Knicks make it look easy. Especially if Anunoby is back on the court, the Knicks should be able to have another solid offensive game. If the Knicks can keep the Kings from scoring over 110 points, they will end their losing streak.
Final Kings-Knicks Prediction & Pick
I am expecting a close game in this one. With that said, I like the Kings to cover the spread on the road.
Final Kings-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +3.5 (-110)