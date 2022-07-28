50 cent hilariously calls out haters amid huge Kings announcement

The Sacramento Kings have just announced a partnership with hip-hop icon 50 Cent and his premium wines and spirits company. In a press statement released on Wednesday, the team confirmed that Sire Spirits LLC has become the official premium champagne partner of the Kings.

Naturally, this emerged as an opportunity for 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, to send out a special message for all of his haters out there:

“please don’t let this overwhelm you. If you don’t like me try to relax, because things are going to get very very hard for you. LOL” he wrote in his tweet.

Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Kings, shared how this partnership is another step for the organization in terms of their effort to support diverse companies:

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy,”said Ranadivé, via NBA.com. “This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community.”

For his part, 50 Cent could not be happier with this recent deal, stating that he’s glad to have teamed up with an organization that is aligned with his own beliefs in terms of being a socially responsible business owner:

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” said 50 Cent. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

50 Cent popped into the rap scene in the late 1990s and he’s been an icon in the industry since. The 47-year-old recently ventured into the highly-lucrative world of wines and spirits as he continues to build his business empire. This recent partnership with the Sacramento Kings only proves how far he’s come, from being a drug dealer in Queens at age 12 to becoming a self-made millionaire.