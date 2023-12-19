Former Stockton Kings G League player Chance Comanche has confessed to the murder of Marayna Rodgers in Las Vegas.

Former Sacramento Kings G League player Chance Comanche was recently named as the prime suspect in a Las Vegas murder case. Now, new details have emerged with Comanche reportedly confessing to the murder.

Comanche admitted to his role in the murder of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old women from Washington, whose remains were discovered in Henderson, Nevada recently, according to FOX5 in Las Vegas. The former G League player told investigators that he conspired with Sakari Harnden, his girlfriend, in a plan to trick and murder Rodgers.

Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, as Comanche was apprehended by the FBI at the Stockton Kings practice facility on Friday. He is now being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail before being transferred to Las Vegas. Both Harnden and Comanche will be charged with murder by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Based on the arrest reports obtained by FOX5, Comanche and Harnden began planning the murder of Rodgers, a girl Comanche met on a dating app approximately a year and a half ago, at the end of November and acted upon their plan when Comanche traveled with the Stockton Kings to Las Vegas for their game against the G League Ignite on December 5. Comanche then met with Harnden after the game to carry out their plot to murder Rodgers, who was in Las Vegas with friends.

Harnden agreed to the plan and the two met up with Rodgers. Comanche devised the idea of luring the women into the same car together for a sexual encounter, the plan Harnden was in on. Comanche told police he strangled Rodgers with an HDMI cord while Harnden choked Rodgers with her hands. The two murderers dumped Rodgers’ body in a ditch and covered her with rocks in Henderson.

Comanche, who detailed the entire account to officials, pointed out the location of Rodgers’ body on a map and homicide detectives were able to locate the body.

Harnden has been charged with one count of open murder in Clark County Justice Court, as Comanche remains in custody in Sacramento.