The clock is ticking for the Sacramento Kings to make a trade involving star point guard De'Aaron Fox. The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just a week away, and Sacramento has reportedly been listening to offers for the former Kentucky Wildcats star. There have also been rumors that the San Antonio Spurs are a preferred landing spot by Fox in case of a trade, which James Ham of ESPN recently said on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan saw that post from Ham and decided to share it with a negative take about Fox, even dragging former Kings guard and current Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton into the picture.

“Getting the young superstar guard of the future, Tyrese Haliburton, traded because you didn’t like that he was killin when you were hurt, to getting the coach fired, now asking for a trade. D Fox has hit the “I hate this franchise” trifecta.”

Haliburton was once part of the Kings' backcourt together with Fox. He was taken in the first round (12th overall) by Sacramento in the 2020 NBA draft but was traded to the Pacers in 2022 along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson in exchange for big man Domantas Sabonis and a conditional second-round pick in 2023. Haliburton has shined since leaving the Kings, even becoming a two-time NBA All-Star with Indiana.

Well, De'Aaron Fox caught a whiff of that post and responded to it, albeit with a mere laughing emoji.

Fans react to De'Aaron Fox's reply

Fox clearly isn't buying anything the fan said, but his response has also drawn plenty of reactions, including many supportive ones.

“Nobody on here obviously knows anything about what actually goes on, myself included. I'm sure I can speak for most in Sacramento, it would be tough to say goodbye, but we all just want you to be happy. If it's here, great…if not, we all will wish you the best!” a fan commented.

Via another commenter: “They don’t know that Fox was the one that made a lot of people believe in the kings because he believed it too”

“Just know that the trolls you see in your mentions on here do not represent the 98% of Kings fans that want you to stay. But do what’s best for you and the fam 💯,” said another X user.

“I hope you stay and your jersey is hanging in the rafters when you retire. You will have all the records and go down as the greatest King to ever play in Sacramento,” chimed in a fan.

Fox is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 NBA season, but there hasn't been any significant development about a possible extension deal with the Kings.