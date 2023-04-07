A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andrew Wiggins won’t be back for the Golden State Warriors for the regular season. The former All-Star, however, is expected to return to the lineup once the Dubs kick off their title defense in the playoffs.

Wiggins has been taking part in Golden State’s recent practices, which include full 5-on-5 scrimmage on Wednesday and Thursday. The 28-year-old is working his way back to full strength following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and based on the clip below, it is clear that he’s inching closer:

Andrew Wiggins participated in the Warriors scrimmage on Thursday He spent time after practice getting work in Jama Mahlalela. The Dubs are known for their slow ramp ups, always based off sports science/being cautious, but Kerr acknowledged they'll look to expedite this process pic.twitter.com/oxPFELnzXR — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from participating in Thursday’s scrimmage session, Wiggins also remained on the court even after practice. He spent more time with the Warriors’ coaching staff as they continued to work on his shooting and his conditioning ahead of his highly-anticipated return to action.

At this point, the Warriors have not provided a firm timetable for Andrew Wiggins’s comeback. Golden State has earned a reputation for being overly cautious with their players, and things shouldn’t be any different for Wiggins, who missed two months of action due to a personal matter. His father has been dealing with a medical condition, and Wiggins decided to spend time with his family during this troubling period.

At the moment, the Dubs are seventh in the West with a 42-38 record. They will want to win both of their remaining games in order to make sure that they are able to avoid the Play-In tournament. The defending champs, however, will need to do it without Wiggins in the mix.