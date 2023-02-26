Monday’s slate of NBA action will feature another game in the Western Conference between two very exciting and young rosters. The Sacramento Kings (34-25) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31). The Kings look to stay atop the West while the Thunder look to continue improving their playoff position. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kinds are leading the West’s Pacific Division and hold the third-seed in the Western Conference’s overall standings. They’ve been a pleasant surprise this year and have grown into a tough contending team in the West. While they’ve done their biggest damage at home, the Kings will look to continue being a dangerous team on the road as they head into an electric OKC environment.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in the 11-spot of the Western Conference Standings and have also been a surprise to many NBA fans this season. Many thought the Thunder were still a few years away from reaching their potential and while they’re still developing as a team, their young players have become comfortable faster than expected and they’re seeing results. They’ll have a tough test as they once again square off against the Kings.

Here are the Kings-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Thunder Odds

Sacramento Kings: -4 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4 (-110)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Thunder

TV: Bally Sports Southwest,

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings will be fully healthy heading into this game, which could spell trouble for the Thunder. The combo of De-Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis has proven to be widely effective against most teams in the league and has seen the Kings play with a consistency we haven’t seen in quite some time. Harrison Barnes continues to be a pivotal role player for them and Malik Monk continues to show his scoring abilities. They’ve also received great contributions from their talented rookie Keegan Murray.

As a team, the Kings are shooting it well from three at 36%. They’ll want to let it fly against the Thunder as they may have some trouble penetrating inside. They’ll look to Domantis Sabonis to work the paint and get easy shots down low, opening up opportunities for the Kings’ shooters to get hot. OKC likes to run in transition, so if the Kings can keep up with them on defense, they’ll have a good chance to win the game as underdogs.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to emerge as one of the best point guards in the league and has almost single-handedly brought this Thunder team back to prominence. He’ll be sidelined with an ankle injury in this one, so his teammates will have to pick up the slack in his absence. Not having his 31 PPG will be a huge loss, but with Josh Giddey taking over the role of point, they’ll be in good hands. The young Aussie has adjusted swimmingly to the pace of the NBA and does a tremendous job of passing the ball and finding open teammates.

To win this game, OKC will have to get creative without SGA on the floor and look for scoring in a multitude of ways. With Josh Giddey leading the charge, the Thunder should look to get running in transition and cut hard to the basket so Giddey can find them. Luguetz Dort will look for another hot shooting performance in the hopes that they can cover this spread.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 17-12 ATS when playing on the road. Conversely, the Thunder are 18-11 ATS when playing at home. Both of these teams are great at covering the spread, which makes this a very tough matchup to call. If SGA was playing, the Thunder would be the pick to cover at home. However, his absence will prove to be costly as the Kings get it done with their fundamental play and chemistry.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -4 (-110)