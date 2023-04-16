Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and he made sure to remind the Sacramento Kings of that in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series.

Shooting is like breathing for Curry. It just comes naturally for him, so it isn’t a surprise why he’s so confident about his ability to make his shots from long distance.

Still, it never gets old to see him drain those long-distance bombs with confidence and ease, and it’s pretty savage to watch it. That is the case once again when he launched a triple against Sacramento midway through the second quarter of their Saturday showdown. Curry didn’t even bother to look if it’s going in or not. He knew he wouldn’t miss that one.

Steph Curry turned around before this three even went in 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TGMkG8rLuI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Sure enough, Warriors fans absolutely loved it, with one fan even calling him a “baaaaad man” for it.

“Oh, man. I love it when he doesn’t even need to look at it to know it goes in,” another commenter said. A third fan added, “nahh dis is wild.”

A different Twitter user–perhaps a Kings fan–found the shot “disrespectful” and hilariously joked that he’d “fight” Curry after that if he was a member of the Sacramento roster.

Stephen Curry always brings headaches to opponents, and it’s unlikely he’s going to stop any time soon. After all, the Warriors really want to make a run to the NBA Finals and defend their title after all the criticisms they have received in 2022-23.

Good luck to the Kings. They could really use it against Steph.