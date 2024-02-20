The Kings really need to step up after the All-Star break...

The Sacramento Kings are falling down the standings, as they are 5-5 in their last 10 games heading to the All-Star break. Sacramento is 31-23 and in 8th place in the Western Conference. Other teams in the West are on the rise, making this post-All-Star break stretch crucial for Mike Brown's men.

Domantas Sabonis has been Sacramento's best player this season, as he is tied for sixth on the MVP ladder. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. These are great all-around numbers, and he is also shooting efficiently from the field at 62.2 percent and 42.6 percent from deep. Sabonis excels offensively as an efficient scorer, elite rebounder, and true playmaker.

De'Aaron Fox is the other star Sacramento has on their roster. Fox is averaging 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. The 26-year-old star guard is shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from downtown. Fox is great at getting to the rim and is a solid mid-range scorer. He is also a quality playmaker and solid defensive guard. His biggest improvement has been his efficient shooting from behind the arc. However, Fox has been inconsistent, contributing to the team's downward spiral in recent weeks.

Outside of Sabonis and Fox, Sacramento has some quality young players. Keegan Murray is an excellent young forward who has taken on a bigger role, all while improving in almost every statistical category besides 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made. The Kings will need Murray to be more efficient down the stretch to surge back up the standings.

With that said, let's move on to our Kings' bold predictions after the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Domantas Sabonis makes an All-NBA Team

While Sabonis is a great player, he has only made an All-NBA team once. Sabonis' play goes under the radar, as despite being in the MVP race, he was not an All-Star this season. Sabonis is an elite big man and an all-around offensive force.

Players must play 65 games to be eligible for awards or make an All-NBA team. Sabonis has not only played at a high level but has also appeared in all 54 of the Kings' games. He should be among the 15 players that make an All-NBA team every season, as he's been one of the best players in the league.

Malik Monk wins Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk is having a career year and is the current favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. Monk is averaging 15.1 points per game, along with 5.3 assists. He is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc. The 26-year-old guard is their lead scorer and playmaker off the bench and is a big part of why they are an elite offensive unit.

Sacramento scores the eighth-most points per game in the association. Although Monk isn't a star, he is a crucial part of why the Kings have had a winning record over the past two seasons. With his great production off the bench, he should come away with the 6th Man of the Year award.

Kings finish in the Play-In tournament

Sacramento has a good roster, but the Western Conference is in a close race. Only five games separate the fifth through 10th seed in the West. The Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks are ahead of the Kings in the standings. Trailing Sacramento are the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, who are both on fire and could surge up the standings.

The Kings will likely end up a Play-In team unless they go on a big run to end the season.

Sacramento can still be a playoff team, but it will take consistent play, as every game counts with how close the standings in the West are.