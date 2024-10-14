Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox is turning down a big-time extension as he looks towards the future. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Fox turned down the three-year, $165 million extension to look for an even bigger payday come the 2025 offseason. While Fox looks to stay with the Kings and continue to help them build themselves into viable contenders in the West, he looks to utilize his value in the market to secure a huge payday fitting for his talents.

Last season, Fox achieved a career-best average of 26.6 points per game and was the second-highest scorer in the fourth quarter, right after his new teammate DeRozan. This season, he is expected to earn close to $35 million, with a projected $37 million for the following season under his current contract.

By delaying until next summer, Fox could secure a four-year, $229 million maximum extension with the Kings, or even a five-year, $345 million supermax deal if he makes an All-NBA team this season. Currently, he is eligible to sign a three-year deal before the regular season begins, but as a free agent in 2026, he is weighing his options.

Meanwhile, the Kings seem to be making moves to set the organization up for the future. Per ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel and ESPN's Shams Charania, Sacramento traded forward Jalen McDaniels and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs. The trade allows the Kings flexibility in the luxury tax, which could prove to be beneficial in the future.

Earlier this offseason, the Kings obtained McDaniels from the Toronto Raptors. To stay under the luxury tax threshold and create a roster spot, Sacramento traded Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Raptors as part of the deal for McDaniels. Now, Daniels heads to the Spurs as the Kings now have an extra roster spot open as they have 13 players under contract. The deal allows the Kings to add an extra player that could add to their bench depth.

The Kings face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the 2024 NBA Season on Thursday, October 24th.