By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings drew a lot of flak when they traded second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. However, despite Haliburton’s potential as one of the best point guards in the league, it’s hard to argue against the results of the trade, with both teams getting what they wanted out of the deal.

When the Kings acquired Sabonis, they wanted to give franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox an All-Star center to run pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs with, a big man capable of moving the ball and just being a strong, imposing presence in the paint, particularly on offense. The Lithuanian center has checked all those boxes. In fact, in the process of doing so, he has already etched himself in Kings history books with another monster double-double.

During the Kings’ 124-123 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Domantas Sabonis had his way yet again on the interior. He had 21 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists, being the All-Star-caliber player he is. In doing so, he tied Chris Webber for the most 20/20/5 games in franchise history since their move to Sacramento in 1985, per StatMuse.

Most 20/20/5 games in Kings history since franchise moved to Sacramento: 3 — Chris Webber

3 — Domantas Sabonis Domas has played only 42 games for the Kings. pic.twitter.com/PeCpNi7EvG — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2022

Kings fans will always have fond memories of Chris Webber, so to see their current star center be mentioned with him should only fill their hearts with joy. No one will ever forget how the 2002 Kings, led by Webber, came oh-so-close to an NBA Finals appearance, only to be met with unfortunate Los Angeles Lakers circumstances.

Now, 20 years later, the Kings have reignited their fanbase’s excitement, as they are right in the thick of the playoff hunt with a solid 15-12 record. That is thanks in no small part to Domantas Sabonis, who continues to cushion the blow of losing Tyrese Haliburton with these kinds of performances. If Sabonis continues his dominance, then there’s no reason to expect the Kings to fall off anytime soon.