The Sacramento Kings may have been on the second night of a back-to-back, putting them on a rest deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers, but it did not matter. That was because the Kings had Domantas Sabonis, while the Lakers had Anthony Davis, and that was basically all she wrote in what ended up being a 120-107 win for Sacramento.
Davis is by no means a worse player than Sabonis. But for some reason, Sabonis always gets the upper hand over Davis, and it has carried over to the Kings' rivalry against the Lakers. As pointed out by ClutchPoints Twitter (X), following Sacramento's latest win over Los Angeles, Sabonis has now moved to 10-0 against Davis for his career, extending his streak of dominance over one of the best two-way big men in the NBA.
Domantas Sabonis improves to a perfect 10-0 and remains undefeated against Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/Dpd5aaYPnn
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2024
Domantas Sabonis simply is Anthony Davis' kryptonite; despite the Kings center's less-than-stellar defensive reputation, the Lakers star scored just 17 points on 6-15 shooting on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Sabonis extended his double-double streak that's approaching historic levels, tallying 14 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists in an impressive Kings victory.
Sabonis' 10-0 record against Davis spans eight seasons, including the former's rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis had four wins over Davis as a rookie, one while he was a member of the Indiana Pacers, and now, he has tallied his fifth victory as a member of the Kings against the Lakers star.
Fans clown Anthony Davis for failing to catch his white whale, Domantas Sabonis
Anthony Davis is one of the most difficult players to stop in the NBA, thanks to his marvelous athleticism that allows him to finish with ease in the paint. However, the Domantas Sabonis matchup always presents a problem to the Lakers star. The Kings center isn't afraid to be physical, which makes it difficult for Davis to dislodge him on the interior, while guarding Sabonis seems to be taxing for Davis as well.
As a result, fans let Davis hear it after he lost his 10th straight game against Sabonis.
“Sabonis is AD’s Daddy.” – @Dee3Hyler
“Talk about AD being a bum against Sabonis again.” – @PhilDiamond8
“What sabonis did to AD today was criminal 😭😭😭.” – @xYoungWizardx
“We can all agree Sabonis owns AD the b***h and leave it at that.” – @Anthony18598418
“Sabonis really should’ve made the all star team instead of AD or KAT.” – @keldonGOAT