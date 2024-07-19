The Sacramento Kings fell to the Washington Wizards 73-69 in NBA Summer League on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, Kings big man Drew Timme had some fun, shimmying on Wizards rookie Alex Sarr after getting the and-one.

NBA fans were loving the undrafted second-year player scoring on the No. 2 overall pick. @WITNESSKJ said, “Drew Timme just did a not so nice thing to Alex Sarr (who’s having a forgettable summer league to say the least). Sheesh.”

@paulevans_5 pointed out the odd scenario of the Kings' undrafted player who has yet to play in an NBA regular season game shimmying over a player that was in the running for the top-overall pick this summer, saying “Drew Timme just absolutely dominating Sarr. As we all expected.”

@RAZ0RBACKS has seen all he needed.

Sarr is getting flambéed by Drew Timme in 2024 pic.twitter.com/f0t2wGjuAe — 🂾 (@RAZ0RBACKS) July 19, 2024

Drew Timme bullying Alex Sarr somebody please save me pic.twitter.com/2JXshGjMmX — S⭐️ (@sdivineee) July 19, 2024

Not selected in the 2023 NBA draft, Timme is with the Kings after initially joining the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA Summer League last year before being waived on October 18. Twelve days later, he joined the Wisconsin Herd, for whom he averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 12 games. However, on February 1, 2024, he underwent season-ending surgery after suffering a left foot fracture.

Kings' Drew Timme continues Alex Sarr's miserable NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League is the first chance for the top picks from the NBA Draft to show their stuff after being drafted. But Sarr will want to forget Tuesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards fell 82-80 to the Blazers in a close loss, but Sarr didn't do much to help his team offensively – going scoreless on 0-15 shooting in 30 minutes of action. He did manage nine rebounds and three assists, but on a night where Washington fell by a single bucket, they were certainly hoping for more from Sarr. Unfortunately, he ran into Blazers center Donovan Clingan, who has been dominant on defense through his first three Summer League appearances.

Standing 7'1 and approximately 220 pounds with a 7'5 wingspan, Sarr boasts a mouth-watering physical profile for big men in the modern NBA. He moves like a player seven or eight inches shorter, showing off rare all-around dexterity, explosive leaping ability and the lateral movement needed to switch onto guards defensively without suffering too much defensively. The 18-year-old still needs to get stronger and add weight, but that physical development should come down the line.

In the meantime, while it's too early for Wizards fans to panic, Sarr having a solid game would go a long way toward easing fans' concerns.