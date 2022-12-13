By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has missed the team’s last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks with foot soreness, shutting down what could have been must-see matchups between Fox and Garland and Fox and Brunson. Sacramento’s next game is Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers, so with this in mind, every Kings fan wants to know: Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Is Kings’ De’Aaron Fox playing vs. 76ers

In short, even the Kings can’t answer this question right now, as according to Sacramento Bee Kings writer Jason Anderson, Fox is questionable to play on Tuesday. Anderson tweeted out the following injury update:

“Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox participated in the morning shootaround in Philadelphia today as the Kings prepare to face the 76ers. Fox is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game.”

De’Aaron Fox, 24, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all with the Kings. He’s averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 22 appearances this season. After struggling to shoot the three-point shot earlier in his career, Fox has turned into a reliable weapon from beyond the arc, converting 36.6% of his threes thus far, the second-best mark of his career.

If Fox isn’t feeling up to playing Tuesday night, expect point guard Davion Mitchell to get the start in his place. Mitchell, a second-year guard out of Baylor, has made a name for himself in the pros thanks to his strong defensive instincts, but he has logged just three starts on the season.