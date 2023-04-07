Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Sacramento Kings already booked their ticket to the playoffs, ultimately snapping their postseason drought. Sacramento is still trying to finish the season strong, but earning a victory against a motivation Golden State Warriors team on Friday night could prove to be a challenge. It will be even more difficult if Kings’ stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are unable to play, as they are both on the injury report.

Kings fans will be anxious to know the answer to the question of if De’Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Warriors.

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Warriors

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable with ankle soreness for Friday’s affair against Golden State, per the NBA injury report. Sabonis is also questionable for the game.

Fox has been instrumental to the Kings’ success during the 2022-23 season. The 25-year old is averaging 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He’s also shooting over 51 percent from the field. In addition to strong play, Fox has taken steps forward as a leader.

The Kings will proceed with caution in regards to De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento is already headed to the postseason, so they don’t want to risk further injury by having Fox play before he’s ready. With that being said, the Kings would still like to win this game, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fox on the floor against Golden State.

So when it comes to the question of if De’Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.