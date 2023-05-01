David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Sacramento Kings had one of their best regular seasons in a long time. They ended the NBA’s longest active playoff drought by grabbing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and earning homecourt advantage at least through the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Their reward was a first round matchup against Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. While the Kings showed extreme mental toughness winning Game 6 in the Warriors building and forcing the series back to their homecourt, their inexperience, combined with a Stephen Curry onslaught sent them packing. Following the game, Kings guard Malik Monk admitted that this one is going to hurt for a while as per Sean Cunningham of Fox40.

Malik Monk on the Kings season coming to an end at the hands of the defending champion Warriors in Game 7. Says this is the beginning for his Sacramento squad and wants this to sting the entire offseason. pic.twitter.com/vQPpEW61rH — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 30, 2023

“Stay with it, like I said it’s going to sting for a long time. We just got to come back ready from the get-go, from training camp,” Monk said. “I was just talking to the guys, this s**t feels weird, I’m going home with nothing to do. It’s weird, I definitely want to be playing again at this time next year.”

Malik Monk’s play this year was a big reason for the Kings success. During the regular season, Monk averaged 13.5 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the NBA playoffs through the first six games of the series, Monk averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists with shooting splits of 43 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from the three-point line and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.