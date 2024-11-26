After Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was irate at a referee during the team's 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday, the NBA has responded to his actions with a fine. As the Kings prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, it will be after Brown was issued a $35,000 fine for “aggressively pursuing a game official” in a statement released by the association.

“Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing a game official during live play,” the league's statement read. “It was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Brown’s actions took place during the Kings’ 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 24 at Golden 1 Center.”

Kings' Mike Brown explains what happened during the viral moment

Brown would react the way he did as he believed there was a blatant foul on a Colby Jones drive in the second quarter missed by the officiating crew. He would speak to the media after the game Sunday and explain what went through his mind at that moment, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I thought Colby got hit going to the rim,” Brown said in his post-game press conference. “I just wanted to show our guys that, ‘Hey, we all need to fight.' I'm [going to] try to fight, you guys try to fight and see if we can find a way to get ourselves into the game and, you know, if we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging.”

There would be fans that took to social media and agreed for why Brown got angry at the specific official for not calling a foul on the offensive end. Even one user in “@KingCharge” would say that Brown was “not wrong in any way” in the manner he reacted.

At any rate, Brown has paid the price literally and figuratively for the interaction with the referee and now looks ahead to their next game on Wednesday against the Timberwolves. The Kings currently have an 8-10 record, which puts them 12th in the Western Conference, as they are also 0-2 in terms of NBA Cup Group Play.