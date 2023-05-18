Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Coming off of a 48-34 season, their most wins since the 2004-05 season, the Sacramento Kings are a dangerous team on the rise in the Western Conference. Led by two All-Stars in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, this season proved to be a major success for the Kings and now, they could be gearing up to add even more talent to their roster in the offseason by potentially signing 2017 second-round pick Sasha Vezenkov.

Originally drafted 57th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, Vezenkov had his rights traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, followed by to the Kings in 2022. In Europe, Vezenkov has found a ton of success playing for Aris in Greece, Barcelona in Spain and most recently Olympiacos in Greece. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old forward was named the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP for the first time in his career.

“I want to thank everybody who voted for me, and the whole organization of Olympiacos,” Vezenkov said in the league’s press release. “It is a big honor and I am really happy but for me, nothing will change. I will be the same person every day, try to improve, try to work hard, try to make my team successful, because we play a team sport in which if your team is not at the highest level, you cannot be at the highest level.”

Leading the EuroLeague’s leading scorer this season, Vezenkov was also named the All-EuroLeague Forward of the Year. In 38 games for Olympiacos, he averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

The Kings have been watching Vezenkov closely this offseason and head coach Mike Brown even flew out to Greece recently to watch him play in person. The idea of adding the experienced forward in the offseason is something that many around the league believe the Kings will explore, especially after GM Monte McNair talked about the EuroLeague MVP in his recent end of season press conference.

“Sasha is a guy we obviously traded for the rights to last year and continue to track,” McNair said. “He’s playing in the EuroLeague playoffs right now, so right now we are enjoying watching him and his team and they’ve had a fantastic year. We’ve been able to get to know him a little bit and we’ll sit down and see what our offseason looks like over the next few weeks and that will be a decision for later in the summer.”

Pushing the Golden State Warriors to seven games in their first-round series, Vezenkov could easily give the Kings the talent they are missing in their second unit. A talented forward who can stretch his game out on the perimeter, Vezenkov could wind up signing a deal with Sacramento this offseason, joining the Kings for the 2023-24 season.