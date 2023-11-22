As the Kings look to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, Sacramento will have a new fan in Pope Francis.

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season, the Sacramento Kings are looking for a repeat. To help aid their playoff push, the Kings turned to a bit of divine intervention.

Sacramento gave a custom jersey to Pope Francis. The Kings hope the Pope will be ‘Lighting the Beam' from Vatican City, via NBC Sports.

The Kings gifted Pope Francis his own jersey 🙏 (via @NBCSKings)pic.twitter.com/uiH3o6pBQm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

The Kings have gotten out to an 8-5 start to the season, currently placing them fifth in the Western Conference. Early on in the year, Sacramento ranks 11th in total offense, averaging 115.2 points per game. It has been a different story defensively however as the Kings rank 21st in the NBA, allowing 115.5 points per game. But with a long season ahead of them, head coach Mike Brown will look to continue improving Sacramento's newfound winning culture.

As they make their trek towards the postseason, Sacramento has crafted a roster focused on succeeding in the present. Domantas Sabonis ranks second in the league in rebounds per game (12.7) and ninth in assists per game. De'Aron Fox ranks sixth in the league in PPG, averaging 29.6 and steals per game at 1.8. Sacramento is counting on the duo to help carry them. With players such as Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes surrounding them, the Kings' biggest goal is proving last year's playoff appearance wasn't a fluke.

As they continue their mission, Sacramento will now have a new fan in the Pope. While it's highly unlikely he ever wears the jersey, it was a friendly gesture between the team and the Pope. Sacramento will be hoping their good karma will be paid back in kind with a successful season.