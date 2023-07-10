An incoming huge what-if in NBA history would be if Tyrese Haliburton stayed in the Sacramento Kings. The all-star for the Indiana Pacers wanted to give his all to help De'Aaron Fox and boost the team back to their winning ways. He explicitly unveiled his feelings about the trade to Paul George.

Tyrese Haliburton and his love for the Kings

Tyrese Haliburton's trade arguably changed the Kings' history for the better. The team was able to experience a playoff-clinching season. They only needed the experience to go deeper in the post-season. The Pacers guard is also doing well. Although, he could not help but think about the alternate timelines where he stayed, via Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“For me, the biggest thing was like, the Kings hadn't been to the playoffs. I had never seen the Kings in a playoff game ever up until this year,” he said pointing out the scarce post-season experience of Sacramento.

He still wanted to build something meaningful there as he further explained.

“I was little so I had never seen it before. So going to Sac I was like, I get the opportunity to build something here. I was excited about that. I wanted to be part of the group with [De’Aaron] Fox and those guys to be like, we were the ones who turned this around and made it like, people were interested in the Kings again,” Haliburton declared.

Another reason for him to remain in Sacramento was their fans. He posits that there is no one like them in the NBA.

“The truth is that Kings fans and the Kings in general, have been looked at as almost like a laughing stock, you know what I mean? But their fans are probably the best, highly elite fans in the NBA, like the top five fan base in the NBA,” he argued.

Will Tyrese Haliburton ever link up with the Kings in his career?