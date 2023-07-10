Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was recently rewarded a 5-year, $260 million max contract extension. Appearing on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Haliburton spoke on one of his welcome to the league moments with former Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

"My 2nd year, we played the Lakers in the preseason, and Russell Westbrook had just got there… The first play Russ came down, hit [De'Aaron] Fox, laid it up, and he rocked the baby celebration." Tyrese Haliburton on Russ's motor😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/NjIRi3Hos0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

“He rocking' the baby, talking to the crowd, everybody standing up going crazy…watching those two going at it, this is like a movie.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyrese Haliburton discusses a preseason game that he had while playing for the Sacramento Kings. It was Russell Westbrook's first year with the Lakers, and Haliburton doesn't mince any words when describing the energy that Westbrook brought to the game. Despite the meaningless contest, Haliburton says that Westbrook brought the ultimate competitive edge from the tip-off and gave him a clear introduction to who Westbrook is as a player.

It is well known around the NBA how hard of a worker Westbrook is and how consistent his effort will be on a nightly basis. For Haliburton, it was probably eye-opening to see one of the most highly decorated guards in NBA history bring elite competitiveness to a preseason game late in his career.

It wouldn't be a surprise to think that Haliburton took this as some inspiration in helping himself blossom into the young star he is today. He was rewarded with his massive contract, and there is no doubt that he put in similar work to what Westbrook does on a daily basis in order to get where he is. With higher expectations now on Haliburton's shoulders, stay tuned for a big season coming for the Pacers point guard.