At this point in the NBA offseason, most free agency signings are end of the bench roster fillers and/or two-way contract signings. There will be a few training camp invites as well. The Sacramento Kings are looking to fill out their roster to be ready for camp in few months and they recently signed former USC guard Boogie Ellis as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As per Charania, Boogie Ellis will come to camp and compete for a roster spot on the Kings. Ellis hit NBA free agency after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kings are familiar with him after he played for them during NBA Summer League.

Ellis played in a total of eight games for the Kings during summer league splitting time between the California Classic and Las Vegas. He averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 47.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ellis finished up his college career at USC last season as a teammate of Bronny James. Coming out of high school, Ellis was a top recruit and had originally committed to Duke. He ultimately withdrew his commitment and instead opted to go to Memphis. Ellis played two seasons at Memphis before entering the transfer portal.

He played his final three seasons of college basketball at USC. He was able to play a fifth season due to his extra COVID year of eligibility. Ellis was considered an NBA prospect after the 2022-23 season, but opted to return for one more year.

Kings looking to jumpstart team with offseason moves



During the 2022-23 season, the Kings caught everyone by surprise and finished with a top three seed in the Western Conference. They were eventually eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs in seven games. It looked like the Kings were on the verge of building something big.

But last season was a bit of a disappointment for the Kings. They finished as the No. 9 seed in the West and after beating the Warriors in their opening play-in game, they failed to qualify for the playoffs as they were eliminated by the Pelicans in their second play-in game.

But the Kings are looking to bounce back having made one of the biggest offseason moves with the sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan gives the Kings a major upgrade over Harrison Barnes who been the incumbent starting small forward and was shipped to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal.

DeRozan is a six-time All-Star and will give the Kings a legitimate third scoring option alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings also managed to re-sign Sixth Man of the Year contender Malik Monk in NBA free agency.