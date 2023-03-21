Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Light the beam, everybody! The Sacramento Kings have been this year’s surprise story, in more ways than one. It would already be a shock if the team broke their historic playoff drought this season. Instead, they went one step further, and are on the brink of earning home-court advantage for at least one round in the playoffs. A big reason for their success is the chemistry between All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. That chemistry was seen early on with how Fox was willing to cede ball-handling to Sabonis, per Zach Lowe’s interview for ESPN.

“I was really surprised,” Domantas Sabonis says. “He (De’Aaron Fox) has been with the Kings forever. This is his team. He really let me do my thing. Not many franchise point guards would let their big man bring the ball up. He ran with me. He set screens for me. That’s what shocked me most. That’s what made the transition so easy. Neither of us care who is who. We just want to win.”

The Kings are running a super-charged offense off the backs of Sabonis’ preternatural passing and ball-handling, as well as Fox’s blazing yet steady hand. In particular, the team has allowed the Lithuanian center to push the rock on fast-break opportunities. Fox is arguably the best transition threat not named Giannis, but he was willing to cede control of the ball to open up opportunities for everyone.

The result is a top-tier offense that continues to torch defenses around the NBA. The Kings have clinched a winning season this year (their first since 2006), and are on their way to finalizing their playoff berth. After bouncing around the league, Domantas Sabonis found a home in Sacramento. Now, he’s looking to take this team as far as his big body can go. How good can this team truly be?