The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers as the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin! Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Kings made the playoffs as the third seed in the Pacific division. They finished five points behind the Oilers for the second seed in the division. This means the Kings will not have home ice advantage for this series. Los Angeles lost three of the four games against the Oilers in the regular season, as well. In those four matchups, the Kings were outscored 11-9. Their only win was an impressive shutout.
The Oilers finished 49-27-6, and they were five points off of the Vancouver Canucks for the top spot in the division. As the two seed, though, the Oilers get the privilege of having home ice advantage against the Kings. Edmonton has one of the most electric players in Connor McDavid, so it is no surprise the Oilers are back in the playoffs as a high seed. In the four games played against the Kings during the regular season, McDavid has two goals and five assists.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Kings-Oilers Game 1 Odds
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +136
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: -164
Over: 5.5 (-122)
Under: 5.5 (+100)
How to Watch Kings vs. Oilers Game 1
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN 2
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
Los Angeles may have lost three of the four games in the regular season, but they held the Oilers to just 11 goals. That is less than three per game against a team that scores almost four. When the Oilers scored at most three goals this season, they were 12-24-5. The Kings were able to hold Edmonton to three goals or less in two of the four games. Los Angeles needs to continue this solid defense if they want to win this game. If the Kings can stop the attack, and play well in the defensive zone, they will cover the spread at the least.
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Kings goal should be to play well on the defensive end of the ice. However, the Oilers were fourth in the NHL with 3.56 goals per game in the regular season. When they scored more than three goals, they had a record of 37-3-1. Edmonton was able to do that twice against the Kings, and they won both games. I would not expect Los Angeles to keep Edmonton down for long. As long as the Oilers continue their hot offensive play, they are going to win this game.
Connor McDavid is the difference maker. He had seven points in four games during the regular season against the Kings, and he needs to stay hot in this one. McDavid is the most important player on the team, and the Oilers really need him in the playoffs this year. As long as McDavid is good, the Oilers are a threat to win any game.
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a very fun series to watch, and will feature some very competitive games. For game one, I am going to take the Oilers to win straight up. McDavid has played well against the Kings, and the Oilers won three of the four games this season.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-164)