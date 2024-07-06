The Sacramento Kings are in the mix to make a deal after losing in the Play-In Tournament. New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is one trade target that could make sense for the Kings.

The Kings have a star duo in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They also have an emerging forward in Keegan Murray and a great scorer in Malik Monk. As Sacramento looks to add to this core, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter have tradeable contracts.

The Kings already made a deal this offseason, saving cap space by moving Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick for Jalen McDaniels.

This deal saves some salary and gives them a chance to develop McDaniels, who has shown flashes of being a solid role player.

However, the Kings still have a ton of work to do to build a contender in the Western Conference. Teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder are improving their already talented rosters.

If the Kings want to get in the mix, they need to take a big swing. With that being said, here is the Kings' perfect Brandon Ingram trade offer to the Pelicans.

Kings pull off a blockbuster for Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap

Kings receive: Brandon Ingram

The Kings need to buy this offseason to keep up with the other teams that have improved their rosters. This deal would send Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, a first-round pick, and a pick swap for Ingram.

While Ingram is a talented player, the Pelicans haven't been close to an extension as he enters the final year of his deal.

Acquiring Barnes and Huerter gives the Pelicans two more role players, whom they could also flip in another deal to add an impact player. With the future draft pick and potential swap, they would be armed with capital to make another move.

New Orleans recently acquired Dejounte Murray, making them a formidable roster in the West.

This gives the Kings the punch they need to compete with the top teams in the West. Sacramento would have to work on an extension with Ingram and would still need to add more shooting and defense, but adding an All-Star-caliber forward is a good start.

In 64 games in the 2023 season, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

He excels at getting to his spots to create scoring opportunities while being a solid playmaker.

The Kings could roll out a lineup of Fox, Monk, Ingram, Murray and Sabonis. This would likely be the best offensive lineup in the league and a nightmare for opposing teams to gameplan against.

Their bench would need some work, but Keon Ellis and Trey Lyles have proven to be solid contributors. Rookie guard Devin Carter, who was drafted with the 13th overall pick, will likely be the backup point guard.

McDaniels, the Kings' recent trade acquisition, could also crack the rotation. The 26-year-old forward has shown flashes of being a rotational player as a solid defender but needs to work on his three-point shot.

The Kings have a chance to add a third star alongside Fox and Sabonis while continuing to let Murray develop. Pulling off a blockbuster for Ingram could help them become one of the top teams in the West next season.